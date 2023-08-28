Domestic Help, 20, Allegedly Dies By Suicide At Employer's House In Delhi

Police have registered a complaint of the woman's mother (Representational)

A 20-year-old woman, working as a domestic help, allegedly hanged herself at the house of her employer in east Delhi's Ghazipur area, the police said on Monday.

A case under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered on the complaint of the victim's mother.

At 6:20 am on Saturday, the police got a call that the domestic help of the caller had hanged herself in her room, a senior police officer said.

The police reached the spot and found the girl, identified as Neha, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, hanging from the ceiling fan of her room with a scarf, the officer said.

No note was found, the police said, adding that the body was taken to the hospital, and the woman's family was informed. They came late in the evening, the police said.

Their statements were recorded and they were asked to come on Sunday morning for the autopsy, but they did not come.

Around 3 pm, the woman's mother came and gave a written complaint alleging abetment of suicide by the employer, according to the police.

