Cop In Pune Allegedly Molests Woman Who Came To File Complaint, Arrested

Cities | | Updated: October 14, 2018 20:33 IST
The woman approached senior police officers and filed a complaint. (Representational)

Pune: 

A policeman in Pune has been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township. 

Sub inspector Ramnath Palve molested the woman when she came to lodge a complaint against her husband on Wednesday, the official added. The sub inspector was suspended and arrested on Saturday under.

After registering her case, the inspector molested the woman on the pretext of consoling her. The same night, he called her and said 'I love you'," the police officer said.

The woman approached senior police officers and filed a complaint against him. 

