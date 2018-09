The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe launched into the case, police said (Representational)

An 18-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death with a cycle tube by some unidentified person in Varanasi, police said today.

Amit Yadav, a class 12 student and son of an employee of Banaras Hindu University, was found dead this morning at Sir Gobardhan area in Varanasi, the police said.

His neck was strangled with a cycle tube, they said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe launched into the case, they said.