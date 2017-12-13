Class 10 Boy Allegedly Beaten Up With Stick By Teacher For Long Hair

A Class 10 student of a private school in Greater Noida lost consciousness after he was allegedly thrashed with a stick by a teacher on Tuesday, police said.Himanshu, son of Niranjan Singh, a student at a private school in Bishada village, was rushed to a hospital nearby by his parents, Station House Officer Shailendra Singh said.Himanshu was allegedly beaten up by the teacher for growing long hair, his parents alleged. The teacher beat him with a stick up even after being told that he would get his hair cut after school that day, they said.He lost consciousness and he was beaten up and his parents were informed about the situation, Singh said, adding that the student had suffered a fracture in his hand."Action will be taken against the teacher on getting a written complaint," the SHO said.