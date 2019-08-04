2 Drown Near Waterfall In Rajasthan's Chittorgarh

Two of them slipped into deep end of a water body next to the waterfall and drowned (Representational)

Two men drowned in a water body in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh on Sunday where they had gone for a picnic, police said.

Ishar Mrinal, 24 of Jharkhand and Amit Kumar, 25 of Bihar were pursuing B.Sc from Mewar University. While Ishar Mrinal was in the first year, Amit Kumar was a second year student, they said.

The two had gone for a picnic at a waterfall near Jharia Mahadev temple when they slipped into the deep end of a water body next to the waterfall and drowned, Parsoli Police Station in-charge Sanjay Kumar said.

The officer said that the bodies have been kept at a government hospital in Chittorgarh for post mortem and the family members have been informed about the mishap.

