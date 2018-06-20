Car Ploughs 3 In Bihar After Skidding Off Road

The fourth woman, who received injuries in the incident, has been admitted in a district hospital, where the doctors stated her condition to be "critical"

Cities | | Updated: June 20, 2018 22:13 IST
All four of them were working this morning at a maize field in Chakaiya village (Representational)

Hajipur:  A woman and her daughter were among three persons killed today when a car skidded off the road and ploughed into them in Bihar's Vaishali district, a police officer said.

"All four of them were working this morning at a maize field in Chakaiya village, when the driver of the car probably lost control on the wheels and ran over them," Surendra Pandey, the officer-in-charge at Tisiauta police station of the district, explained.

A case has been registered in this connection and efforts are on to nab the driver, who fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind, he added.

