Car Ploughs 3 In Bihar After Skidding Off Road

All four of them were working this morning at a maize field in Chakaiya village (Representational)

A woman and her daughter were among three persons killed today when a car skidded off the road and ploughed into them in Bihar's Vaishali district, a police officer said.The fourth woman, who received injuries in the incident, has been admitted in a district hospital, where the doctors stated her condition to be "critical", he said."All four of them were working this morning at a maize field in Chakaiya village, when the driver of the car probably lost control on the wheels and ran over them," Surendra Pandey, the officer-in-charge at Tisiauta police station of the district, explained.A case has been registered in this connection and efforts are on to nab the driver, who fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind, he added.