Boy, 9, Stabbed By Schoolmate While Returning Home In UP

A Class 4 student was stabbed by a schoolmate over a minor dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim, Amir (9), was attacked by a Class 3 student on Tuesday when they were returning home from school in Jalalabad town under Thanabhawan police station, they said.

Amir was rushed to hospital in a serious condition, Jalalabad police outpost incharge Pawan Saini said.

The eight-year-old student who stabbed Amir is absconding and a search is underway to apprehend him, he said.

