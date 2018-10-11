Bodies Of 5 Young Boys Recovered From A Well In Madhya Pradesh Village

The police has sent search teams to find the missing parents.

Grief and chaos struck a village in Madhya Pradesh after bodies of five young children were found in a well in Barwana district on Wednesday.

Primary investigation reveal the children, all boys aged between and one and seven, may have died due to drowning. "Situations indicate unnatural deaths. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death," said a police officer.

Their father, Bhartar Singh, married twice. From the first marriage he had four sons and from his second wife, he had one boy. The parents of the children are absconding and the police suspect that they may have a role to play in the children's death.

"The grandfather of the children is clueless about the missing parents. Two search teams have been sent to find the them," the police official said.



(With Inputs From ANI)