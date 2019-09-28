ATM Containing Rs 29 Lakh Cash Stolen In Madhya Pradesh: Police

The accused disconnected the ATM and towed it away in their vehicle. (Representational)

A gang of robbers allegedly stole an automated teller machine (ATM) containing Rs 29 lakh cash in Amarpatan town in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, R P Mishra, in-charge of Amarpatan Police Station, said.

"The ATM was installed in a kiosk belonging to a public sector bank on Amarpatan-Satna main road. The robbers took away the machine, which contained around Rs 29 lakh cash, after they failed to break it open," he said.

Locals informed the police about the missing ATM on Friday morning, he said.

According to the official, CCTV footage from the kiosk showed that the robbers tried to dismantle the machine using a cutter after they had failed to take out the cash from it.

The accused then managed to disconnect the machine and towed it away in their vehicle, he said.

The police are examining the CCTV footage and are searching for the accused, he added.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.