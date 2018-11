The men also damaged the CCTV hard disk before fleeing. (Representational)

Six Armed robbers stole Rs. 8.80 lakh from a bank in Bihar's Jamui district on Tuesday, police said.

The robbers entered the bank with covered faces. Police said they locked all the bank employees and customers in a room.

They opened the lockers after snatching keys from the employees and stole Rs 8.80 lakh. They also damaged the CCTV hard disk before fleeing.

Police have filed a case against the accused.