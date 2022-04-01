Another Farmer Dies Of Sunstroke In Maharashtra; 2nd Death In 2 Days

This is the second death due to sunstroke in Maharashtra in two days. (Representational)

A 50-year-old farmer died due to sunstroke in Osmanabad district of Maharashtra, an official said on Friday. The farmer, Limbaraj Sukale, died when he took a break while working at a farm on Thursday, he said.

This is the second death due to sunstroke in the state in two days as a 27-year-old farmer from Jalgaon had lost his life on Tuesday.

"As per the available information, Sukale was working in his field since morning on Thursday. He took a break with his fellow workers in the afternoon, during which he drank water, but immediately collapsed to the ground," said Dr Jeevan Vaindane, medical superintendent of Osmanabad sub district hospital.

The farmer hailed from Hasegaon village in Kalamb tehsil of Osmanabad, located over 400 kms from Mumbai.

"Prima facie, he died due to sunstroke. We did not find any other cause of his death when he was brought to the hospital," he said.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) data, Osmanabad recorded maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

