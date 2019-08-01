Akali Leader Shares Video Of Punjab Rikshaw Puller Being Thrashed By Cops

"Often police harasses the poor and helpless!" he wrote.

A purported video of an elderly rickshaw-puller being thrashed by policemen at a railway station in Jalandhar is being shared on social media.

Akali Dal legislator Manjinder S Sirsa shared the video on Twitter this morning and demanded action against the cops. "Often police harasses the poor and helpless!" he wrote.

He said the old rickshaw puller at the Jalandhar railway station came there to drop a handicapped person. "I demand strict action against the cops who kept their humanity aside and misused their position," he added.

Sandeep Mishra of the BJP replied to his tweet and demanded that all the policeman should be suspended immediately. Asking Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to take action, he tweeted: "@Priyanka Gandhiji if you are free from your political drama then look what is happening in Congress ruled states."

"@Rahul Gandhi where are you," he added.



