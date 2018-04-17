After The Birth Of His Daughter, Man Dies In Alleged Celebratory Firing In Kanpur Man dies in alleged celebratory firing in Kanpur on Tuesday, one person has been arrested

Share EMAIL PRINT Man dies in celebratory firing after the birth of his daughter Kanpur: Celebratory firing has yet again taken a life. A 25-year-old man died in alleged



Nandram Patwa, the new father, was hit by a bullet in the head when one of his relatives, Dilip Patwa, who was invited to attend the function allegedly fired two shots, said Ajay Singh, office-in-charge of Tharet Police Station. Another villager, Gajendra Kushwaha, 38, was hit by the second bullet, said Mr Singh.



Mr Patwa was rushed to the nearby Indergarh Hospital in a serious condition, where doctors referred him to a bigger hospital in Gwalior. He died on the way said the police, while the other inured person is still at the hospital in Gwalior.



Dilip Patwa, the brother-in-law of Nandram Patwa, was arrested this morning in connection with the firing, said sub-inspector Shailendra Gujar. Further investigations are on, the police added.



. A bridegroom was killed allegedly in a celebratory fire during a marriage procession in Delhi, on February 28. During the procession, the bridegroom's nephew allegedly fired in the air and one of the bullets hit the 23-year-old bridegroom Dipak, who was on horseback, the police said. The nephew then fled from the spot.



On February 13, a 28-year-old armyman was killed in celebratory firing at a wedding function in Kanpur. The man, identified as Kuldeep Dixit, died after being hit by a bullet allegedly fired from his licensed rifle, to celebrate his friend's marriage. While the guests were busy dancing, the victim's friend fired several shots in the air and a bullet accidentally hit Mr Dixit in the stomach.



