After The Birth Of His Daughter, Man Dies In Alleged Celebratory Firing In Kanpur

Nandram Patwa, the new father, was hit by a bullet in the head when one of his relatives, Dilip Patwa, who was invited to attend the function allegedly fired two shots, said Ajay Singh, office-in-charge of Tharet Police Station. Another villager, Gajendra Kushwaha, 38, was hit by the second bullet, said Mr Singh.
Mr Patwa was rushed to the nearby Indergarh Hospital in a serious condition, where doctors referred him to a bigger hospital in Gwalior. He died on the way said the police, while the other inured person is still at the hospital in Gwalior.
Dilip Patwa, the brother-in-law of Nandram Patwa, was arrested this morning in connection with the firing, said sub-inspector Shailendra Gujar. Further investigations are on, the police added.
Celebratory firing has often gone horribly wrong. A bridegroom was killed allegedly in a celebratory fire during a marriage procession in Delhi, on February 28. During the procession, the bridegroom's nephew allegedly fired in the air and one of the bullets hit the 23-year-old bridegroom Dipak, who was on horseback, the police said. The nephew then fled from the spot.
(With inputs from ANI & PTI)