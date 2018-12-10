8 Years After Man's Death, Family Gets 1.5 Crore Compensation

A case was filed with Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. (Representational)

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal on Saturday awarded a compensation of Rs 1.05 crore to a family member of a man who died in a road accident in Maharashtra's Jalna district over eight years ago.

Ashish Vinodkumar Shrisundar, a civil engineer and government contractor, was severely injured on June 11, 2010 after the sports utility vehicle he was travelling in overturned on the Mumbai-Ahmednagar Highway at Vijaypur, his lawyer Rehmat Ali said on Sunday.

After being bed-ridden and under treatment at various hospitals for nine months, Shrisundar succumbed to his injuries leaving behind his wife, mother and two minor children, Ali added.

Following the incident, Shrisundar's family filed a case for compensation with the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal against the driver and owner of the vehicle as well as insurance firm Royal Sundaram Alliance Insurance Company, Ali said.

MACT member SG Vedpathak Saturday ordered that the owner of the vehicle and the insurance company jointly pay compensation of Rs 63.80 lakh with nine per cent interest starting November 8, 2011.

The compensation and the interest component comes up to a total of Rs 1.05 crore, Ali said.

The MACT member said that Shrisundar, at the time of death, was just 30 years old and was a civil engineer.

He said Shrisundar's death had caused pecuniary and non-pecuniary losses to his wife, mother and children.

"In order to determine quantum of compensation, age and income of the deceased plays a significant role," the member observed.

Ali said Shrisundar was earning Rs 1.18 lakh per month at the time of his death.

The MACT member also observed that the vehicle was hired by him and the driver was responsible for the accident as he was driving rashly.

