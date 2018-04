Six people were crushed to death and 12 injured when a truck rammed into a tea stall as the driver lost control over the vehicle in West Bengal's West Midnapore district, police said."A speeding truck rammed into a roadside tea shop near Kharagpur area on National Highway 6 on Thursday evening. Six people were killed in the accident," an officer from the Kharagpur police station said.The people had gathered at the shop for evening snacks."Twelve people sustained injuries in the accident. They have been admitted to hospitals in Kharagpur and Midnapore," he said. The truck has been seized while the driver fled the spot.