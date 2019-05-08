5 Of Family Charged For Allegedly Torturing Woman For Dowry

No arrests have been made so far (Representational)

Five members of a family have been charged for allegedly torturing a 26-year-old woman for dowry in Thane's Ulhasnagar township, the police said on Tuesday.

The complainant, a resident of Haweli area in Pune, told the police that her in-laws, husband and their kin would inflict burn injuries on her with hot oil, police said.

"She was married to one Tikam Tulsidas Sachdev in July last year. Her husband's family started demanding gold and Rs 1.50 lakh in cash as dowry. They also tortured her by pouring hot oil on her hands," an official said quoting the complaint.

A dowry case was registered on Monday against Tikam Tulsidas Sachdev, Tulsidas Sachdev, Sunita Tulsidas Sachdev, Vandana Hotwani and Jitu Hotwani, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.

