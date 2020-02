The girl has been sent for medical examination (Representational)

A 4-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 15-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Bheem Nagar area.

The minor has been sent for medical examination and an FIR has been registered in the case.

"Victim sent for medical examination. FIR is being registered and we are trying to nab the accused," Prabal Pratap Singh, SP (City) on Saturday said.