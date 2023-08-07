3 Kanwariyas Killed After Vehicle Rams Bike In UP: Cops

All the three kanwariyas were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries, police said.

Budaun, UP:

Three 'kanwariyas' were killed after an unidentified vehicle rammed into their motorcycle on the Bareilly-Budaun road, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night when Gajendra (30), Veerpal (28) and Ram Bahadur (30) were returning home, Circle officer, Alok Mishra, said.

All the three kanwariyas (devotees of Lord Shiva) were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed to injuries, he said.

