2 Killed, 33 Injured After Two Buses Collide In Chhattisgarh's Balod District

Two people were killed and 33 injured on Tuesday after two buses collided on National Highway 30 near Chitaud village in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Tuesday, police said.

A Kanker Roadway Travels bus heading to Raipur from Jagdalpur in Bastar district collided head on with a bus of bus operator Payal Travels at 8:20 am near Chitaud, located on the border of Dhamtari and Balod districts, an official said.

"The driver of one of the buses and a passenger were killed. Thirty-three persons sustained injuries. While some have been admitted in a hospital in Dhamtari, seven critical passengers have been shifted to Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital in Raipur," he said.

The driver was identified as Dharmendra Thakur, a native of Rewa district in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, while the details of the killed passenger was being established, he added.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to the family of the dead, Rs 25,000 each to the seriously injured and Rs 10,000 each for those with minor injuries, an official said.

