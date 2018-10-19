2 Killed, 12 Injured As Tractor Overturns In Madhya Pradesh

Superintendent of Police Mayank Awasthi said the driver of the tractor-trolley lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle in the Atreta police station area, about 35 kilometres from Datia.

Cities | | Updated: October 19, 2018 17:27 IST
The driver has been arrested and further probe into the incident was underway. (Representational)

Datia: 

Two persons were killed today and 12 others injured when their tractor-trolley overturned at Marsenikhurd village in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, the police said.

He said that two of the tractor's occupants, identified as Sunil, 30, and Rajveer, 35, died on the spot.

Twelve people were injured and have been admitted to a nearby hospital, he said.

He said that the vehicle was on its way to a temple when the incident happened.

The driver has been arrested and further probe into the incident was underway, he added.

