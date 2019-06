Police have arrested the boys and filed a case against them. (Representational)

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two teenage boys in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, the police said today.

According to the police complaint filed by the girl's daughter, the two boys aged 14 and 16, allegedly raped her on Thursday.

Police have arrested the boys and filed a case against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.