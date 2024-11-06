Vet Surgeon Files Petition Seeking Custody Of Rescued Monkey

Madras High Court was assured that regular reports on the monkey's health progress will be given. (File)

A Coimbatore-based veterinary surgeon has filed a petition in the Madras High Court, seeking custody of an infant monkey he cared for over ten months after treating it for severe injuries caused by a stray dog.

Veterinary surgeon V. Valliappan submitted the petition through his lawyer K. Kesavan, on Tuesday.

He recounted that a forest guard brought him the two-year-old bonnet macaque on December 4, 2023, after rescuing it from a stray dog attack.

Dr Valliappan found the young monkey in critical condition, suffering from multiple health complications.

According to him, the initial examination revealed that the monkey was paralysed below the hip, unable to control its excretory functions, and had extremely dry skin.

After ten months of dedicated care, the monkey showed some signs of recovery but remained dependent on him for feeding, sleeping, and other functions.

On October 26, officials from the Tamil Nadu Forest Department took the animal from Valliappan and placed it in the Arignar Anna Zoological Park in Vandalur, Chennai. The veterinarian stated that he had requested interim custody of the monkey on October 28, hoping to provide additional care until it could survive independently.

In his detailed affidavit, Valliappan argued that while the monkey may eat when hungry, it could not be expected to eat for proper nourishment on its own. He claimed that his long-term care had established a bond with the animal, making him concerned it might fall ill again without his supervision.

The petitioner also assured the court he would submit regular reports on the monkey's health progress and make the animal available to Forest Department officials for inspections as required. Valliappan further noted that he is associated with Madurai-based animal welfare organisation, Prani Mithran, which provides free veterinary services across Tamil Nadu.

