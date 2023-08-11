Owner Of Cow That Attacked, Tossed Schoolgirl In Chennai Arrested

On hearing the screams of the girl, people came out of their houses and rushed to help her.

After a schoolgirl in Chennai was attacked by a cow on her way home, the animal's owner has been arrested. Ayisha, 9, is being treated for injuries from the horrific attack, which was caught on CCTV camera.

Ayisha was returning home from school on Wednesday when a cow ahead of her on the road suddenly turned and charged at her. In a disturbing video that is viral, the cow is seen repeatedly attacking the child, lifting her with its horns and tossing her to the ground.

On hearing the screams of the girl and her mother, people rushed out of their houses to help her. A few men tried to scare away the cow by throwing stones and shouting at it. But the animal gored the child relentlessly.

At one point, the cow appeared to be walking away, but it came back to attack the girl. The cow fled only when a local chased it with a stick. The girl was rescued and was seen struggling to stand up.

The Class 4 student was taken to a hospital. As the video triggered shock, Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited her.

A case of negligence and endangering public lives has been registered against the owner of the cow, a police officer from Arumbakkam police station told NDTV. "We are investigating. As of now this is a bailable case," he added.

At least four cattle are seen in the video.

Authorities from the Chennai Municipal Corporation impounded them and fined the owner Rs 2,000.