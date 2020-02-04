Gold Worth Rs 28 Lakh Seized By Customs Officials At Chennai Airport

Gold worth Rs 16.71 lakh was also seized at the Chennai airport from a Malaysia citizen.

A large amount of undeclared gold was recovered and seized by customs department after officials intercepted two passengers at the Chennai airport on Monday.

The two people, both in their early twenties, were carrying 663g gold valued at Rs 28 lakh and had arrived in Chennai from Thiruvananthapuram.

According to Commissioner of Customs, Chennai International Airport: "On Monday Ahamed Saleeq, 22, and Shreejith, 23, from Kasargod arrived from Thiruvananthapuram by Air India flight. Both were intercepted at the exit. On personal search, two bundles of gold in paste form were recovered from the shoes of Ahamed Saleeq and three bundles from Shreejith."

Four semi-finished crude gold chains weighing 396 gm and worth Rs 16.71 lakh were recovered and seized under Customs Act, 1962 from a Malaysian woman who arrived from Singapore.

Further investigation is underway, officials said.