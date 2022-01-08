Only Double-Vaccinated To Get Chennai Train Tickets From Monday

Chennai Covid Guidelines: The rule will also apply to season ticket holders too. (File)

Only those with a double vaccination certificate would be allowed to travel by Chennai local trains from January 10 till 31 January, the Southern Railway announced today.

Passengers without the certificate will not be able to purchase tickets, the railways said amid the spurt in Covid cases due to the Omicron wave.

There won't be any exception and the rule will also apply to season ticket holders too. The unreserved ticketing system (UTS) on mobile will not be available during the period.

Tamil Nadu reported 8,981 new COVID-19 cases on Friday. Chennai, Coimbatore, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur accounted for a majority of the new cases with the state capital alone adding 4,531 cases.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has reported 121 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far including 117 recoveries.

A total of eight people have died of Covid in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 36,833.

While 984 people have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative recoveries have risen to 27,08,763 in the state.