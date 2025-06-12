Chennai Launches India's First AC Lounges For Delivery Agents

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The Greater Chennai Corporation has opened air-conditioned rest lounges for gig workers.

The lounges provide seating for 25, clean water, charging points, and washrooms.

The pilot project, which cost Rs 25 lakh, aims to address the needs of food delivery workers. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India, the Greater Chennai Corporation has opened two swanky, air-conditioned rest lounges exclusively for gig workers, offering much-needed relief to food, grocery, and parcel delivery personnel who navigate the city daily under extreme conditions.

Designed with a modern Scandinavian aesthetic, these rest lounges feature comfortable seating for up to 25 people, clean drinking water, charging points for mobile phones, and well-maintained washrooms.

The pilot project, built at Rs 25 lakh, marks a significant step toward recognizing the needs of thousands of partners employed with food delivery platforms.

For many delivery workers, especially women, these lounges are more than just a place to sit - they're a safe and dignified space.

"We often struggled without a place to rest. We used to wait outside restaurants," said Anupriya, a woman delivery agent. "Now, the Corporation and Chief Minister have given us this lounge, understanding our plight. It feels safe even at night. I thank them for this."

Another delivery agent, Kalaiarasan, highlighted how the lounges offer relief from Chennai's harsh weather. "It's so hot in the city. We used to sit in parks after difficult rides. This place is peaceful and refreshing."

Finance Minister Thangam Thennarassu, in his budget speech,h had mentioned plans for these in Chennai and Coimbatore. The Chennai Corporation has announced plans to expand the initiative across more locations in Chennai based on the success of the pilot.

As cities across India grow more dependent on gig economy workers, Chennai's move could serve as a national model for promoting worker welfare in the informal sector - offering not just comfort, but also respect, dignity and recognition to those who keep the city running.