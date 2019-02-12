5.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bay Of Bengal, Tremors Felt In Chennai

Earthquake in Bay of Bengal, tremors in Chennai: People express surprise on social media.

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake struck the Bay of Bengal, 600 kilometer east of Chennai, on Tuesday morning. The earthquake took place at 7:02 am and tremors were felt in Chennai. The impact of the earthquake is considered to be of moderate intensity and no Tsunami warning has been issued.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the depth of the earthquake was 10 kilometres.

"The epicentre was in the ocean and obviously there was no damage and as per initial assessments, it lasted for a few seconds," Deputy Director General of Meteorology, IMD, Chennai, S Balachandran, told PTI.



"There is no tsunami warning," the official said, adding that more details will be provided later. No damage to property has been reported.

Startled by "Chennai earthquake" news, people in the city took to social media to report about the same. Some also wrote that did not feel any tremors.

"Definitely shaking around 7.05. rekindled memories of gujarat 2000,” one user wrote, recounting the tragic 2001 Bhuj earthquake in Gujarat.

A user also reported tremors at 6:55 am in Porur area.

Did anyone else feel the tremors in and around Chennai#earthquake — utsav chatterjee (@utsav_deep) February 12, 2019

Tremors in Chennai this morning. Did you guys feel it? — Jarshad NK (@jarshadnk) February 12, 2019

The tremors were unmistakable, wrote another Twitter user from Chennai.

@Indiametdept Sir, was there any earthquake tremors in the morning in Chennai. We could definitely feel the tremors here in Alandur, vibrant tremors — Ratnesh Mootha (@ratneshmootha) February 12, 2019

"Sir, was there any earthquake tremors in the morning in Chennai. We could definitely feel the tremors here in Alandur, vibrant tremors," wrote another Twitter user.

Strangely, I was near Marina Beach Bay of Bengal but didn't feel the tremor in the morning! #Earthquake#Chennai — Harish R (@HarishR04984564) February 12, 2019

Some users also wrote that did not feel the tremors.