Woman Teacher, 34, Arrested For Allegedly Sexually Harassing Student The woman, who teaches Science, had been allegedly sexually exploiting him for the last two months, police said

The police said that the teacher abused the boy and locked him up in a room. Chandigarh: A 34-year-old woman schoolteacher has been accused of sexually harassing a 15-year-old boy who took tuition from her in Chandigarh, police said.



The boy, a Class 10 student, lives in the neighbourhood. The woman, who teaches Science, had been allegedly sexually exploiting him for the last two months, police said.



"She was arrested yesterday on charges of sexually assaulting and exploiting the boy under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO)," Sector 31 Station House Officer Gurjit Kaur said.



She was produced before the district court and sent to judicial custody.



A non-profit organisation, which received a call about the issue, counselled the boy and he revealed that the teacher had been sexually assaulting him since March.



His parents had approached the teacher to discontinue her tuition classes as the boy's grades were failing.



They told the police that the teacher became abusive and locked him up in a room. Later, his parents managed to free him with help from neighbours.



However, the teacher followed them and drank cough syrup after which the police was called.



After an investigation, she was arrested.





