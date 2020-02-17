Bravery Award For Punjab Girl Who Saved 4 Children From Burning Van

14-year-old Amandeep Kaur met Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (File)

The Punjab government will honour Class 9 student Amandeep Kaur for showing exemplary courage by saving four children in the Longowal school van tragedy.

This was announced on Monday by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who said Amandeep would be conferred the bravery award on Independence Day and the state government will sponsor her education.

The girl, accompanied by her father Satnam Singh and Congress leader Daman Thind Bajwa, met the Chief Minister at his official residence.

She shared with Amarinder Singh details of the incident that claimed lives of four minor children and her own role in rescuing the four kids from the burning van.

The Chief Minister also consoled Kuldeep Singh Bajwa, a member of the family that lost their children in the accident in Sangrur district on Saturday.