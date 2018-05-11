Live Updates: Amitabh Bachchan Launches Season 5 Of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India

Watch Live
The setting for the launch at Mumbai's Cooper General Hospital sets a good example of what waste segregation and composting can achieve.
Stage being set up for the launch of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India Season 5.
Cleanliness begins at home and if each one of us decide to keep our surroundings clean, the country would be a cleaner place. At the launch of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India's fourth season, the theme chosen was #Mere10Guz, which encouraged people to keep their immediate 10 yards clean, thus contributing to a cleaner India.
Season 4 of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India saw NDTV winning Media for Sanitation Award at the Indian Sanitation Coalition-FICCI Awards 2017, for its sustained campaign for better sanitation and hygiene.
Individual responsibility towards cleanliness. That was the motto chosen for the third season of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India. The third season saw a Maha Cleanathon arranged by the NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India campaign, in partnership with the Maharashtra government. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with campaign ambassador Amitabh Bachchan took part in cleaning activities across Mumbai , with both picking up brooms to clean the JJ Hospital complex in Mumbai.
India's biggest Swachh Campaign made a comeback in 2015 with the launch of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh Season Two. At the launch of the second season, campaign ambassador Amitabh Bachchan spent some time with school children and took a sanitation class 'Swachhta Ki Pathshala' with them. The second season focused on implementing behavioural change among people. A 45-lesson hygiene curriculum and teacher-training module was created by the Banega Swachh India team and distributed in 10,000 schools across India. The 12-hour cleanathon was attended by campaign ambassador Amitabh Bachchan and celebs like Jaya Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra and Dia Mirza, who came together to assert the importance of sanitation.
The first year of the campaign saw several activities conducted, encouraging the adoption of safe sanitation and hygiene. The Swachhata Express was flagged off by Kiran Bedi, in an effort to raise awareness on sanitation and hygiene. The Express traveled to 8 states over a period of 75 days to spread awareness on sanitation. NDTV and Dettol also came together during Season One to organise hand washing activities in several states. For the first time, a 12-hour telethon was held to popularise awareness on sanitation, and resulted in Rs 281 crore being raised.
The NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India campaign was launched in September 2014. The campaign was launched by RB (formerly known as Reckitt Benckiser), in association with NDTV to address the growing concern of sanitation and hygiene in India. Campaign ambassador Amitabh Bachchan was present at the launch and RB India committed to spend a sum of Rs 100 crore towards the campaign for the next five years.
