Live Updates: Amitabh Bachchan Launches Season 5 Of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India

In its fifth season NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India will focus on children as agents of change, who can inspire and motivate others to do the needful for a cleaner and healthier India

Campaigns | Posted by | Updated: May 11, 2018 07:32 IST
May 11, 2018
07:32 (IST)
Here is a 360-degree view of Mumbai's Cooper General Hospital, the venue for the launch of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India Season 5.
May 10, 2018
18:52 (IST)
The setting for the launch at Mumbai's Cooper General Hospital sets a good example of what waste segregation and composting can achieve.

May 10, 2018
18:51 (IST)
Stage being set up for the launch of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India Season 5.

May 09, 2018
19:23 (IST)
Cleanliness begins at home and if each one of us decide to keep our surroundings clean, the country would be a cleaner place. At the launch of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India's fourth season, the theme chosen was #Mere10Guz, which encouraged people to keep their immediate 10 yards clean, thus contributing to a cleaner India.

Season 4 of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India saw NDTV winning Media for Sanitation Award at the Indian Sanitation Coalition-FICCI Awards 2017, for its sustained campaign for better sanitation and hygiene.

May 09, 2018
19:20 (IST)
Individual responsibility towards cleanliness. That was the motto chosen for the third season of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India. The third season saw a Maha Cleanathon arranged by the NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India campaign, in partnership with the Maharashtra government. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, along with campaign ambassador Amitabh Bachchan took part in cleaning activities across Mumbai , with both picking up brooms to clean the JJ Hospital complex in Mumbai.

May 09, 2018
19:17 (IST)
India's biggest Swachh Campaign made a comeback in 2015 with the launch of NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh Season Two. At the launch of the second season, campaign ambassador Amitabh Bachchan spent some time with school children and took a sanitation class 'Swachhta Ki Pathshala' with them. The second season focused on implementing behavioural change among people. A 45-lesson hygiene curriculum and teacher-training module was created by the Banega Swachh India team and distributed in 10,000 schools across India. The 12-hour cleanathon was attended by campaign ambassador Amitabh Bachchan and celebs like Jaya Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra and Dia Mirza, who came together to assert the importance of sanitation.
May 09, 2018
19:11 (IST)
The first year of the campaign saw several activities conducted, encouraging the adoption of safe sanitation and hygiene. The Swachhata Express was flagged off by Kiran Bedi, in an effort to raise awareness on sanitation and hygiene. The Express traveled to 8 states over a period of 75 days to spread awareness on sanitation. NDTV and Dettol also came together during Season One to organise hand washing activities in several states. For the first time, a 12-hour telethon was held to popularise awareness on sanitation, and resulted in Rs 281 crore being raised.
May 09, 2018
19:09 (IST)
The NDTV-Dettol Banega Swachh India campaign was launched in September 2014. The campaign was launched by RB (formerly known as Reckitt Benckiser), in association with NDTV to address the growing concern of sanitation and hygiene in India. Campaign ambassador Amitabh Bachchan was present at the launch and RB India committed to spend a sum of Rs 100 crore towards the campaign for the next five years.
