Live Updates: Honouring Heroes Of Fight Against Coronavirus Outbreak

India Coming Together Against COVID-19 campaign, an RB and NDTV initiative, aims to provide a platform to highlight the works of the unsung heroes, NGOs and community leaders at the frontline of the hygiene battle against COVID-19.
It is a small effort to keep Indians well informed with medical facts and the news that matters the most in their daily lives during the current lock-down. A campaign of hope despite of all of us being isolated.
The campaign will recognise and acknowledge the unsung heroes who are at the forefront of this battle against the coronavirus – doctors, the police, community kitchens, the suppliers of essential commodities. Pan-India stories on the effort being made to combat the virus – narrated by the administrators, the police and government bodies. We will also showcase how hygiene and handwashing are critical in this fight against Novel Coronavirus.
Here are the live updates from #IndiaAgainstCOVID19 Telethon:
As India gears up to take on the Coronavirus outbreak, we honour the unsung heroes of this fight against a pandemic.
Tip 2: Stay at home and practice social distancing wherever you are.