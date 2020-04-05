Live Updates: Honouring Heroes Of Fight Against Coronavirus Outbreak

India Coming Together Against COVID-19 campaign, an RB and NDTV initiative, aims to provide a platform to highlight the works of the unsung heroes, NGOs and community leaders at the frontline of the hygiene battle against COVID-19.



It is a small effort to keep Indians well informed with medical facts and the news that matters the most in their daily lives during the current lock-down. A campaign of hope despite of all of us being isolated.



The campaign will recognise and acknowledge the unsung heroes who are at the forefront of this battle against the coronavirus – doctors, the police, community kitchens, the suppliers of essential commodities. Pan-India stories on the effort being made to combat the virus – narrated by the administrators, the police and government bodies. We will also showcase how hygiene and handwashing are critical in this fight against Novel Coronavirus.

Here are the live updates from #IndiaAgainstCOVID19 Telethon:

Apr 05, 2020 19:11 (IST) Actor Raveena Tandon joins the telethon with Dr Naresh Trehan and Laxman Narasimhan, CEO of RB Actor Raveena Tandon joins the telethon with Dr Naresh Trehan and Laxman Narasimhan, CEO of RB

Apr 05, 2020 19:07 (IST) New data shows that wearing mask is important for everyone whether you are infected or not: Prannoy Roy

Apr 05, 2020 19:05 (IST) #IndiaAgainstCOVID19 2-Hour Telethon gets underway.



Aim of the show is to arm people with the right information. #IndiaAgainstCOVID19 2-Hour Telethon gets underway.

Apr 05, 2020 18:57 (IST) Anchors are all set to kickstart the #IndiaAgainstCOVID19 telethon

Apr 05, 2020 18:55 (IST) 10 minutes to go for the #IndiaAgainstCOVID19 telethon, technical checks in full swing 10 minutes to go for the #IndiaAgainstCOVID19 telethon, technical checks in full swing

Apr 05, 2020 17:33 (IST) Join 2-Hour Special Telethon #IndiaAgainstCOVID19

As India gears up to take on the Coronavirus outbreak, we honour the unsung heroes of this fight against a pandemic.



Apr 05, 2020 17:30 (IST) How can India fight against COVID19?

Tip 2: Stay at home and practice social distancing wherever you are.



Apr 05, 2020 17:27 (IST) How can India fight against COVID19?





Tip 1: Wash your hands, focus on personal hygiene and pay attention to coughing etiquette.

Apr 05, 2020 17:16 (IST) Meet the hunger heroes of Delhi who are feeding the poor during the 21-day lockdown period in wake of the Coronavirus outnreak.



Meet the hunger heroes of Delhi who are feeding the poor during the 21-day lockdown period in wake of the Coronavirus outnreak.