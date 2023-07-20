Best Gold IRA Companies: Top Precious Metals IRA Accounts

Finding the best gold IRA Company to invest your savings, diversify your retirement portfolio, and plan for retirement is crucial. Opening a gold IRA account is a fantastic way to hedge against market volatility and inflation and protect your savings.

However, it's crucial to find a reputable gold IRA company to invest with. Fortunately, we've found the top gold IRA companies for you to consider. These three reputable companies have various benefits, such as excellent customer service, low fees, and more. Therefore, you can't go wrong with one of these if you're a gold IRA investor looking to diversify your investment portfolio or ensure your retirement is taken care of.

What Is a Gold IRA?

A gold or precious metals IRA is a type of retirement account that enables you to invest in gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. These unique investment accounts offer the same tax benefits that traditional IRAs do, protect your retirement savings, and enable you to diversify your investment portfolio. Gold IRAs are often referred to as precious metals IRAs. When opening these accounts, you're investing in physical precious metals that are stored securely. If you're interested in opening a gold IRA account, it's vital to work with one of the best precious metals IRA companies that can guide you through the process. Gold IRA companies will assist with various stages of the process, such as informing you of the relevant IRS rules, maximizing potential returns, and ensuring all legal requirements are met. Furthermore, many of these companies also offer safe storage facilities for you to store your precious metals.

The Best Gold IRA Companies

During our gold IRA review, we found that the following gold IRA companies are all highly reputable and fully understand the IRS rules surrounding precious metals investments, meaning they'll offer you the necessary guidance to help you avoid penalties. Without further ado, let's take a look at our best gold IRA companies reviews:

1. Goldco: The Best and Most Trustworthy Gold IRA Company

If you're looking for a gold IRA company that offers various precious metals for you to invest in, Goldco is the perfect choice for you. Known for its exceptional customer support, stellar reputation, and investment expertise, Goldco has certainly earned its place as the best gold investment company. Goldco has been around for over a decade, which has earned it more than 4,500 five-star gold IRA reviews from satisfied customers.

Furthermore, the company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. Setting up a precious metals IRA account with Goldco is also simple. A company representative will guide you through the process and offer assistance when it comes to choosing your precious metals and funding your self-directed IRA. Goldco offers a wide selection for you to choose your precious metals from. Plus, all these options meet the necessary IRS requirements.

Therefore, all gold and silver bars meet the fineness requirements of .999% pure, while all gold and silver coins meet the fineness requirements of .995% When it comes to funding your account, you can consider a gold IRA rollover or transfer. If you opt for a transfer, you can transfer assets from any existing retirement accounts you have, such as a 401 (k), Roth IRA, 403(b), etc.

Plus, you can do so without having to worry about any tax consequences. Other features we have to mention are the buy-back program and educational resources. Goldco offers the highest buy-back program, meaning you're guaranteed to get the highest price for your precious metals if you decide this isn't the best investment option for you. Moreover, if you want to learn more about gold IRA investments before making any decisions, you can request the free Goldco gold IRA kit. This comprehensive guide will tell you everything you need to know and includes an audio guide, printed guide, and video guide. If you're interested in this guide, the company will send it to you for free without any shipping or handling fees. This is exactly what I did to convert ira to gold.

A few celebrities that recommend Goldco include Chuck Norris, Ben Stein, and Sean Hannity.

Standout Features

A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau

Triple A rating from the Business Consumer Alliance

Good selection of gold coins and bars

Free gold IRA information kit

Highest price buy-back guarantee

Over 4,500 five-star ratings

Can purchase precious metals directly or via gold IRAs

Low minimum investment requirement - $10,000

2. Augusta Precious Metals: The Best Gold IRA Company for Educational Materials

Augusta Precious Metals is known for many positive reasons; however, one of the top reasons has to be because of its excellent educational resources. When you choose Augusta Precious Metals, you can receive free investment advice from Devlyn Steele, a Harvard economist.

This is an invaluable feature that can teach you about the many benefits of gold IRA investing. Apart from this, you can also benefit from the plethora of educational videos, which cover a wide range of topics. Another reason why many gold IRA investors opt for this precious metals IRA company is because of the superior customer service.

Augusta Precious Metals offers a lifetime customer support service, meaning that you can speak to any agent whenever you have any questions on precious metal IRAs. However, the biggest issue with choosing Augusta Precious Metals as your go-to company is its initial investment requirement of $50,000. This is very expensive, meaning it might not be possible for everyone to invest in gold and silver bullion from this company. Furthermore, Augusta Precious Metals does not make its fees readily available to the public.

To find out more, you have to contact a company representative. Despite the hefty initial investment amount, this is still a fantastic company to invest in. Augusta Precious Metals also offers various investment options. You don't have to invest in an IRA; you're also free to buy physical gold bullion, silver coins, etc. Furthermore, the company also offers coins that have been approved by the IRS, such as American Eagle coins, Canadian Maple Leaf coins, and America the Beautiful coins. The company, founded by hall-of-fame quarterback Joe Montana and his financial advisors, has also received numerous awards over the years for its outstanding IRA services. Additionally, it works with the best gold IRA custodians, including Gold Star Trust Company, Equity Trust, and Kingdom Trust.

Standout Features

A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau

Free investment advice webinars

No complaints in 11 years

Recognized by The Wall Street Journal, Investopedia, and Money Magazine

Thousands of positive gold IRA reviews

American Hartford Gold: The Best Gold IRA Company for Smaller Investments

American Hartford Gold had to take the top spot because of its stellar reputation and countless five-star ratings from customers. Formed over a decade ago, American Hartford Gold has received praise from many individuals and has also received the prestigious A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

If you're specifically interested in a company known for its reputation and credibility, you can't go wrong with American Hartford Gold. There are various suitable investment options for those looking to diversify their portfolios and invest in the precious metals industry. You can choose between gold IRA rollovers, precious metals IRAs, direct precious metals purchases, silver IRA rollovers, and more.

Furthermore, it has very affordable investment options - for $5,000, you can invest directly in precious metals. When it comes to gold IRA rollovers, the minimum investment amount is $10,000. It's important to note that the company doesn't provide its product pricing on its website. Therefore, you would have to contact American Hartford Gold for more information.

Those interested in creating an account with American Hartford Gold can expect a simple process. The company also offers segregated storage, so you have peace of mind that your gold and silver products are stored safely at the company's depository locations. Like the previously mentioned companies, American Hartford Gold offers excellent customer support. Clients can also make use of the company's storage and shipping services for three years.

American Hartford Gold also offers an attractive buy-back program, where clients can sell their precious metals back to the company if their investment goals change or they need to get rid of the assets for another reason.

Standout Features

Rated A+ from the Better Business Bureau

No buy-back fees and the lowest price guarantee

Low minimum investment amount compared to other precious metals companies

A free consultation is available

Recommended by Rick Harrison, Bill O'Reilly, and more

Features on Fox News, Epoch Times, Newsmax, and RSBN

What Is the Best Gold-backed IRA Company?

There's no straightforward answer to this question, as the answer depends on a number of factors, such as your personal preferences and budget. However, Goldco, Augusta Precious Metals, and American Hartford Gold are comprehensive and diverse top-rated gold IRA companies that can offer you the guidance you need when it comes to retirement planning.

However, other factors you need to consider when choosing the ideal gold IRA custodian and company include:

Overall reputation

Management fees

Minimum investment amounts

Storage options

Storage fees

Customer service ratings

Factors to Consider When Looking at Gold IRA Companies

Opening a gold IRA with a reputable company is a fantastic way to save and invest your money. However, there are countless companies on the market, most of which claim to be the best in the business. This can make it quite difficult to choose the ideal company for you. While the ultimate decision lies with you, we've done many gold IRA company reviews and know what to look for. Thus, you should consider the following factors when determining whether a gold IRA company is suitable or not:

Charges and Fees

While some gold IRA companies charge low fees, others charge exorbitant storage costs. Furthermore, some companies might charge low initial investment amounts but have more expensive fees relating to setting up an account, rolling over your IRA, or other services. Therefore, you need to find a company within your budget that aligns with your long-term financial goals.

Reputation

When investing in precious metals, you need to have confidence and peace of mind over your investment. Therefore, you must find a reputable company that you can trust with your retirement savings. A few ways to determine whether a company has a positive reputation are by asking friends or family members for recommendations and looking at client testimonials or reviews.

Investment Options

Ideally, you want to work with a gold IRA company that's flexible and has a wide range of investments for you to choose from. Many companies don't offer platinum or palladium, while others might limit your contribution amount. When choosing the ideal investment for your portfolio, it's also crucial to consider insurance coverage. Many gold IRA companies offer insurance coverage on your precious metals in the event they are damaged or stolen.

Customer Service

Investing in precious metals and IRAs can be complex at times. Hence, it's vital to open an account with a company that values its clients and customer support. Additionally, you want to ensure that the customer service representatives have the necessary expertise to give you appropriate assistance in a timely manner.

Compliance with IRS Requirements

Lastly, you need to consider compliance with IRS requirements. The IRS has certain standards or requirements when it comes to gold and silver investments as well as retirement accounts. Therefore, you want to ensure the company you chooses complies with all these requirements so that you don't run the risk of facing penalties.

Choose the Best Gold IRA Company for Your

To find the best gold investment company for you, you need to find a provider that doesn't charge excessively high fees, offers the precious metals you're interested in, and is trustworthy. Storage is another crucial factor you need to consider. Make sure to assess all the features of the company you're interested in before making your final decision. However, based on our evaluation, the top gold investment companies are:

These companies have the best gold IRA accounts; however, it's vital to do your own research and choose the best company based on your needs and investment goals.

