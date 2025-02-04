Union Budget 2025 Provides For 200 Day Care Centres: PM's Big Announcement For Cancer Patients

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in parliament today in his response to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to President's address, made a big announcement about the government's plans for cancer treatment.

Speaking on the World Cancer Day, he said the government is planning to open Day Care centres for cancer patients, that would come as a huge relief to them and their families.

"If today is cancer day, i would like to say all the MPs can take advantage of this for patients in their area," PM Modi said.

"You know patients face problems because there are not enough hospitals, especially those who come from out of town. This budget envisages creating 200 day care centres. These will be a big help to the patients and their families," he said.

Taking the initiative to provide relief to patients of cancer and rare diseases further, 36 life-saving drugs have been fully exempted from basic customs duty in the Union Budget 2025.

Additionally, 37 more medicines and 13 new patient assistance programmes have also been exempted from the basic customs duty.

"To provide relief to patients, especially those suffering from cancer and rare diseases, I propose 36 life-saving drugs in fully exempted custom duties," Union minister finance Nirmala Sitharaman said while presenting her eighth consecutive Union Budget.

In 2018, PM Modi had launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), which has emerged as a revolutionary initiative.

The scheme is designed to offer health insurance coverage to over 500 million people, especially those who are from the economically vulnerable sections.