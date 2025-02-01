Union Budget 2025: Are Banks Open On Budget Day, February 1?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2025-26 in less than an hour. This will be her eighth consecutive budget presentation. If you are wondering if banks will be open on budget day, the answer is yes. Despite it being a Saturday, the banks will remain open today. People can visit their nearby bank branches today for any financial tasks.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) rules, banks across India are open on the first, third, and fifth (if any) Saturdays of every month. Banks don't operate on all second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Since today (February 1) is the first Saturday of February, banks will be open across the country.

Indian stock and commodity markets are also open for a special trading session. Both the exchanges - National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) - are typically closed on weekends but will remain open today on account of the Budget presentation.

The markets will run a full session from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, while commodity trading will continue until 5:00 PM.

Ms Sitharaman is presenting her eighth consecutive Budget. The late Morarji Desai holds the record for the maximum number of Budget speeches -- ten -- but these were not consecutive. Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has presented nine Budgets.

The Union Budget 2025 will be the second full budget of Modi 3.0.