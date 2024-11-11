Swiggy IPO Allotment Today: Here's How To Check Status Online

Bidding for the Swiggy IPO opened on November 6 and closed on November 8.

The Swiggy IPO subscription period closed on November 8, and the allocation status will be revealed on Monday, November 11. The applicants can visit the websites of BSE, NSE or the registrar Link Intime India to view their share allotment details. The Swiggy IPO generated strong interest, with the offering subscribed 3.59 times over the three-day window of November 6 to 8.

How to check the share allotment status on the BSE website:

Visit the BSE IPO allotment status page at https://www.bseindia.com/ investors/appli_check.aspx

In the Issue Type dropdown, select Equity.

In the Issue Name dropdown, select Swiggy Limited.

Enter either your Application Number or PAN Card Number.

Click Search to view your IPO allotment status

How to check the share allotment status on the registrar's website:

Visit the Link Intime India IPO allotment page at https://linkintime.co.in/ initial_offer/

Select Swiggy Ltd from the company dropdown menu.

Enter your details, such as PAN, client ID or application number, to check the status.

Press Submit, and your bid details will be displayed on the screen.

About Swiggy India IPO

Swiggy's initial public offering (IPO) sought to raise a total of Rs 11,327.43 crore with a fresh issuance of 11.54 crore shares worth Rs 4,499 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 17.51 crore shares, valued at ₹6,828.43 crore.

Bidding for the Swiggy IPO opened on November 6 and closed on November 8. Following the allotment process today, the shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on November 13.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 371 and Rs 390 per share, with a minimum lot size of 38 shares. Retail investors were required to make a minimum investment of Rs 14,820. For Small and Non-Institutional Investors (sNII), the minimum lot size was 14 lots (532 shares), requiring an investment of Rs 2,07,480, while for Qualified Institutional Buyers (bNII), it was 68 lots (2,584 shares), amounting to Rs 10,07,760.

The IPO is being managed by a consortium of leading financial institutions, including Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Citigroup Global Markets India Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, Avendus Capital Pvt Ltd, J.P. Morgan India Private Limited, BofA Securities India Limited, and ICICI Securities Limited. The registrar for the issue is Link Intime India Private Ltd.

Founded in 2014, Swiggy has grown to partner with over 2 lakh restaurants across India, providing food delivery services.