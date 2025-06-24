Sensex Jumps 750 Points After Trump Announces Israel-Iran Ceasefire

Indian equities opened higher on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between Iran and Israel.

The BSE Sensex jumped over 900 points, while the Nifty 50 rose by more than 270 points in the early trade. Sensex was at 82,670 points and BSE at 25,200 as of 9:30 am.

All 13 major sectors opened higher. The broader mid- and small-caps added about 0.9% each.

The benchmark Nifty and Sensex indexes had slipped about 0.6% each on Monday, a day after the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Oil prices also dropped to a one-week low, and the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index climbed more than 1.5% after the ceasefire announcement.