GDP Growth Beats Estimates In 3rd Quarter, Economy To Expand 7.6% This Year

India's economy expanded 8.4 per cent in the December quarter from a year earlier, compared with 7.6 per cent growth in the previous quarter, government data showed on Thursday.

Economists had expected Asia's third-largest economy to grow 6.6 per cent during the final three-month period last year, according to a Reuters poll.

India's infrastructure output in January rose 3.6 per cent year on year, compared with a revised 4.9 per cent in December, government data showed on Thursday.