Budget Allocates Rs 123.75 Crore For Expansion Of Supreme Court Building

The Supreme Court has been allocated Rs 123.75 crore in the 2025-26 financial year for expansion of its building, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in her budget speech on Saturday.

In the 2024-25 fiscal, the Union Budget had earmarked Rs 46.63 crore for the expansion project.

"Expansion of Supreme Court building: The provision is for implementation of the central sector project expansion of the Supreme Court building," reads the relevant part of the budget speech.

