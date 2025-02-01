Budget 2025: Rs 500 Crore For AI Centres, 75,000 More Medical Seats Over 5 Years

To strengthen Artificial Intelligence-related education and research, the government will set up Centres of Excellence in AI with a total investment of Rs 500 crore. One such centre will be developed for Rs 100 crore, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today,

Ms Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget 2025 today, announced the addition of 75,000 new medical seats over the next five years. The government has already increased undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) medical seats by 100 per cent over the last decade, bringing the total addition to 1.1 lakh seats, Ms Sitharaman said.

As part of the next phase of expansion, 10,000 additional seats will be created in medical colleges by next year.

The Economic Survey 2024-25, presented yesterday, highlighted the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) on India's workforce, particularly in low-skill and low-value-added jobs.

The Economic Survey called for the creation of "robust institutions" to help workers transition into medium- and high-skilled roles where AI can enhance, rather than replace, human efforts.

"Although the impact of AI on labour will be felt across the world, the problem is magnified for India, given its size and relatively low per capita income," the report stated.