Budget 2024: Date, Time And Where To Watch Live

The Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 will be presented on February 1.

The central government is all set to present the Union Budget 2024 in the Parliament on February 1. This will be Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's six Budget.

Unlike other years, this time Finance Minister Sitharaman will present an Interim Budget as the Lok Sabha elections are due in April-May. The full Budget is expected to be presented by the new government that will take over after general elections.

Though significant policy changes and big ticket announcements may not be expected in the Interim Budget, all eyes will be on Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech. In an election year, the government's move on populist schemes and fiscal consolidation will be closely watched by all.

Budget 2024: Date and Time

The Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-2025 will be presented on Thursday, February 1, in the Lok Sabha. The Budget presentation will begin at 11 am.

Budget 2024: Where to watch live

To catch the live streaming of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech viewers can tune in to Sansad TV and DD News.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also be broadcasting the Budget online through its official YouTube channel and website.

The Union Budget will also be aired on NDTV and all its network channels. The Budget speech will be available on the official YouTube channel of NDTV.

Budget 2024: Where To Find The Budget Documents

Once the presentation ends, the Union Budget documents will be available on the official website and the mobile app. Android users can download the app from Google Play and iOS users can find it on the App Store. All information, including download links for the app and the official document, can be accessed here.