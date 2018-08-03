Odisha Woman Traffic Cop Says Daughter of Policeman Misbehaved With Her

A traffic constable alleged a senior police officer's daughter misbehaved with her (Representational)

A woman traffic constable has alleged that the daughter of a senior police officer misbehaved with her when she caught her violating traffic rules in Bhubaneswar, police said today.

In her complaint, the woman traffic constable alleged that the daughter of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) misbehaved with her when she caught her violating traffic rules at AG Square last evening, they said.

"An FIR has been registered at the Capital Police Police Station based on the complaint lodged by the woman constable. We will examine the CCTV cameras before taking any step," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Anup Kumar Sahoo told reporters in Bhubaneswar.

The ADGP's daughter, on the other hand, has accused the woman traffic constable of slapping her at the AG Square.

"The woman constable came on my way when I was about to proceed after the traffic lights had already turned green. She came up to me and slapped me," she alleged.