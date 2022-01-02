On CCTV, 4-Year-Old Girl Bitten, Dragged By Dogs In Bhopal, Hospitalised

A four-year-old girl was chased, pulled to the ground and then bitten by a pack of dogs, in a horrific video captured on a CCTV in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal.

The stray dogs left the girl only after a passerby intervened and threw stones at them and chased them away. The child has been hospitalized with severe injuries.

Horrific! Stray dogs mauled a 4 year old girl in Bhopal a passerby threw stones at the dogs and chased them away. The child has been hospitalized with severe injuries. pic.twitter.com/X4EyruZxra — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) January 2, 2022

The incident took place in Bag Sewania area of Bhopal.