IPS Officers, Families Rescued After Boat Overturns In Madhya Pradesh

Eight people, including Indian Police Service officers, were rescued after boat overturned (File)

A boat overturned during a water sports activity at an Indian Police Services (IPS) officers' meet at Boat Club in the Upper Lake area of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city on Thursday, an official said.

All occupants of the boat are safe, as they were wearing life jackets and rescuers were also present in the vicinity during the event, he added.

The incident occurred during the dragon boat race, which was a part of adventure water sports in the IPS meet, a public relations officer of the police headquarters said.

The boat carrying family members of senior officers and a couple of IPS officers overturned during the race, he added.

Madhya Pradesh IPS Association president Vijay Yadav said the incident wasn't serious, as the race was a part of water sports activities.

"It was normal. Such incidents do occur during water sports events. All the occupants were wearing life jackets and safety arrangements were in place," he said.

The two-day IPS meet, which started on Wednesday, was inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.