First Arrest In Bengaluru Cafe Blast That Left 10 Injured

Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe resumed operations last week

In a major breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) today arrested a man wanted in connection with the blast that left 10 people injured at the city's Rameshwaram Cafe earlier this month.

Shabir was arrested this morning in Ballary.

Police sources said Shabir is believed to be an accomplice of the prime suspect who was seen leaving a bag at the cafe on security camera footage just before the blast.

The anti-terror agency, which took over the case on March 3, has sought the public's assistance in identifying the prime suspect who is believed to have planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the popular Bengaluru eatery on March 1.

In another footage from the same day at around 9 pm, the suspect is observed roaming inside a bus station. Before that, he was seen boarding a bus approximately an hour after the blast occurred at the cafe.

According to the probe team, the suspect changed his clothes after the incident and travelled by bus to different locations.

The Rameshwaram Cafe resumed operations last week with enhanced security measures. Metal detectors have been installed at the entrance, and customers are subjected to screening using handheld detectors to ensure the safety of patrons and staff.

The owner, Divya Raghavendra Rao, said that the suspect was seen having rava idli before leaving his bag in the restaurant.

"My mobile phone was not with me when the blast took place and when I picked it up, there were too many missed calls. When I called back my team, they told me that there was a blast in the restaurant," she said.