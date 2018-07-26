In Last 4 Years, Pubs In Bengaluru Rose By 50%

Bengaluru is also known as the Pub Capital.

Over the last four years, Karnataka's capital city, Bengaluru, has seen a 50 per cent increase in pubs in recent years.

Locals attribute the increase in number of pubs to the arrival of Multinational Companies in the city that adds to its young culture and lifestyle.

The locals also made their disapproval clear on the increasing pub-going culture that the young professionals in the city are indulging themselves in.

They said, "Arrival of multi-nationals brought pub culture to the city. The urban population of the city is young professionals who love this culture. Licenses shouldn't be issued as it is not good for the society."

"The increasing pub-going culture in the city is having an adverse effect on children and the teenagers as they see their parents drinking. This is not in the interest of the country," a local said.

Another young working professional said, "This culture is only natural, owing to the large numbers of young people that the city attracts due to jobs and the education."

