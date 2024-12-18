'Cooler Than Your Ex': Bengaluru Woman's Pitch For Flatmate Goes Viral

Nimisha Chanda, a resident of HSR Layout, shared the creative pitch on X.

A Bengaluru woman has created a 15-point mega pitch to attract the perfect flatmate. Nimisha Chanda, a resident of HSR Layout, turned to X to showcase the charms of her fully furnished 3BHK flat and herself. From being "cooler than your ex" to respecting each other's privacy, Ms Chanda's pitch is a relatable take on what makes for a perfect roommate.

"Join us in our 3BHK in HSR (near 27th Main Road), I promise we are cooler than your ex," began Ms Chanda in her post, explaining her month-long quest for a female flatmate. She introduced herself and her current roommate Agrima, before diving into a list of reasons why they make for the ideal housemates.

Join us in our 3BHK in HSR (near 27th main road), I promise we are cooler than your ex.



We have been looking for a female flatmate who wants to join our fully furnished, 3BHK flat in HSR, for the last 1 month but we haven't found any yet ????



Before I tell you about the flat, let… — Nimisha Chanda (@NimishaChanda) December 15, 2024

Ms Chanda's pitch deck is full of benefits, bonuses and personal touches. Among the 15 reasons, Ms Chanda highlighted Agrima and her shared passion for marketing, books, and a non-judgmental lifestyle. "Both of us come from marketing, so you'll never run out of startup gossip, creative ideas, and unsolicited aesthetic advice," she wrote, promising "free brainstorming sessions and resources".

"We vibe to playlists with no genre loyalty - Hip-hop, ghazals, and EDM in one sitting? Absolutely," she wrote. For book lovers, it's a treat. "We have tons of books. If you're a reader, help yourself to anything that catches your eye. No judgment, no limits," she added.

For those wary of the dreaded "laundry chair," Ms Chanda reassured potential flatmates that they embrace the struggle. "We understand that 'laundry day' is just a suggestion - no judgment if the chair is your wardrobe."

The duo's love for food, casual yapping, and solving life's problems over coffee also made it to the list. "I love to talk to someone after coming home. Bonus if we can sit over the kitchen slab, and talk about life, work, and crushes," Ms Chanda quipped.

The post continued with other benefits like borrowing clothes for a night out, occasional eyeliner SOS calls, and late-night rajma chawal. "I cook well (that's what they say), and will happily feed you home-cooked rajma chawal at 3 AM if you're hungry," she promised.

Privacy and cleanliness were also part of the pitch. "Both of us like to keep the house clean," - not military-level tidy, but cockroach-free, she told potential flatmates.

The post further assured, "We respect your privacy and wouldn't ever enter your room without knocking or permission. But we'd love to have fun and hang out together."

She also confessed, "I often third-wheel with my existing flatmate, but we promise not to disturb your 'main character' moments. You do you!" Another point read, "Need clothes or earrings for a night out? Go ahead, borrow away! We won't mind."

What sealed the deal for many readers was the bonus point for cat lovers. "If you have a cat or kittens, you are on top of the list because Agrima loves them," Ms Chanda confessed.