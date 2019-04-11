Four Arrested For Kidnapping, Assaulting Employer In Bengaluru

On asked about the 10-day delay in filing the complaint, the man told police he was in hospital

Four youngsters, including a woman were arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting their employer oven severance payment for terminating their service, police said on Wednesday.

"We have arrested the accused on a complaint by their employer S.K. Sujay that he was abducted and assaulted by them for not giving severance pay after they were terminated from his start-up, which was shut down due to huge financial loss," Halasuru police inspector M. Diwakar told IANS.

Sujay, 23, is the co-founder of SGL Software Ltd at Whitefield in the city south-east suburb.

Police booked the accused - Likith, Sanjay, Vishwa and Rashmi under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for abduction, wrongful confinement, assault and criminal intimidation.

The incident occurred on March 21 but came to light on March 31 when the victim (Sujay) filed a complaint against the accused with the Halasuru police station in the city's eastern suburb.

"Though Sujay named seven employees in the complaint, we arrested 4 on April 4 and sent them to 14-day judicial custody, we are on the hunt to nab the other three - Darhsan, Rakesh and Tanzeem," recalled Inspector Diwakar.

On asked about the 10-day delay in filing the complaint, Sujay told police he was in the hospital for treatment and rushed to Chennai to get funds after the accused had let him-off, warning him that they would not spare him if he didn't pay up or complained to the police," said Inspector Diwakar.

Sujay also told the police that he took about 30 sleeping pills to end life, as he was unbale to bear the physical and mental torture from the accused.

"Although Sujay paid salary to the accused till they were terminated from service, he could not pay them the severance package as his company was in loss due to business disruption,"

