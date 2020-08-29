Deer, Chased By Wild Dogs, Spotted In Bengaluru, Rescued From Restaurant

The deer stag was released in Turahalli reserve forest after being examined by a veterinary doctor.

A deer stag which was spotted roaming around a street in Bengaluru on Friday was finally rescued from a restaurant and released back into the forest, officials associated with the rescue of the wild animal said.

The residents of Rajajeshwari Nagar in the Karnataka capital spotted the rather unusual site of the deer walking around the area on Friday evening, following which a team of forest officers was sent to the area to rescue the animal.

The 15-member team reached around 9:35 PM and managed to capture the animal after an hour. However, the rescue operation did not go as planned by the rescue team which was assisted by 13 volunteers. During the one-hour operation, the deer stag was encircled twice but each time it managed to escape, an official said.

Finally, the deer ran towards Uttarahalli-Kengeri road close to an engineering college and entered a restaurant from where it was finally caught. Two volunteers - Dileep and Manjunath - successfully held the deer till the forest staff reached the restaurant.

The wild animal was later released Turahalli reserve forest after being examined by a veterinary doctor.

An environmental activist said that the deer would have escaped from the Turahalli forest due to feral dogs which are known to attack them.

"Feral dogs are a major issue in Turahalli Reserve Forest. At least 14 deer have been killed and devoured by these dogs. Deer are being driven by these feral dogs to take refuge in residential areas" says Joseph Hoover an environmental Activist.