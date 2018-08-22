Dash-Cam Captures Bengaluru Bike Accident, Child's Mind-Boggling Escape

The miraculous escape has been caught on a dash-cam who saw the whole accident

A Bengaluru family on a bike stunningly survived a road accident in which the vehicle kept moving between traffic with the child for around half a kilometre after his parents were thrown off.

The miraculous escape, straight out of an action movie, has been caught on the dash-cam of one Karthik Gowda, who saw the whole accident around 3.30 pm on Sunday.

The family was on its way to Bengaluru from Nelamangala, around 30 km away, when the accident took place. The biker was apparently trying to overtake a scooter on the highway.

In the video, which has been widely shared online, the bike rider is seen ramming another two-wheeler. He and his wife are both thrown off but the bike, moving at a high speed, keeps running without pause, with their son still in front.

The chilling video shows the bike moving between cars and narrowly missing a truck as it hits the central verge across the road and stops after hitting it. Amazingly, the bike didn't hit a single vehicle.

The child lands safely on the grass. Soon, other commuters are seen rushing to his rescue.

The child survived without any injury though his parents were hurt. None of them were wearing helmets.

No police case has been registered so far.