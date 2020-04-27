COVID-19 Patient Allegedly Jumps To Death From Bengaluru Hospital Floor

The patient jumped from the trauma ward of the Victoria Hospital, a senior police official said.

A 50-year old coronavirus patient allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of a hospital building in Bengaluru on Monday, police said.

He allegedly jumped out of his window around 8.30 am. His body was spotted on a first floor rooftop.

According to hospital sources, the man was admitted with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection on Friday and was also suffering from kidney problems.

He was on dialysis, according to doctors.

Karnataka has over 500 coronavirus cases, including 19 deaths.